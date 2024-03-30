Vivo X Fold 3 likely to launch in India soon: All we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : VIVO Vivo X Fold 3

Vivo is likely to launch its latest foldable smartphones in India soon. The Vivo X Fold 3 and X Fold 3 Pro were recently launched in China. The Vivo X Fold 3 highlights include Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a 5,500mAh battery with support for wired fast charging, 8.03-inch 2K primary display and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera system. The company is yet to announce the specifications of the Indian variant of the smartphones but they are expected to feature similar specifications as their Chinese counterparts.

As per a report by 91mobile, the company is expected to launch the base Vivo X Fold 3 in India soon. The report adds that the upcoming smartphone will be the slimmest foldable in the industry. It will measure 10.2mm in thickness when folded.

Vivo X Fold 3 price

The Vivo X Fold 3 is available in two colours - Feather White and Thin Wing Black. It is available in China with different storage options and prices. The base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage starts at CNY 6,999 (approximately Rs. 80,000), while the 16GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB variants cost CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 87,800) and CNY 7,999 (approximately Rs. 93,600), respectively. The highest-end model with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage is priced at CNY 8,999 (approximately Rs. 1,00,700).

Vivo X Fold 3 specifications

In China, the Vivo X Fold 3 smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS4.0 storage. The smartphone runs Android 14-based OriginOS 4.

It features an 8.03-inch 2K E7 AMOLED main display and a 6.53-inch AMOLED cover screen with 1,172 x 2,748 pixels resolution and Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) protection.

On the camera front, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup at the back, which comprises 50MP VCS main lens, a 50MP sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and another 50MP portrait shooter. It also gets 32MP selfie camera on both the cover and main display. The smartphone packs a 5,500mAh battery with 80W wired fast fasting.

ALSO READ: X's new feature to allow adult content in Communities: Details here