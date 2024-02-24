Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G India launch in March: Here's everything we know

Follow us on Image Source : REALME Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G

Realme is all set to make a new addition to its Narzo lineup in India. The upcoming Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G will arrive in India in the month of March. The smartphone will be the successor to the Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G smartphone. The company has also created a microsite for the smartphone on its website and a microsite for the same is also live on Amazon. Here are all the details you need to know.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G India price and availability (expected)

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G will arrive in India in March but the company is yet to announce the exact launch date of the smartphone. The upcoming smartphone is expected to be priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000 as the current Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G is available for Rs 22,999. The smartphone will be available for sale via Amazon, Realme’s official website, and other leading retail stores in India.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G specifications (expected)

As per the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G microsite on Realme’s official website, The smartphone will come with a large circular module, which will house triple camera sensors and an LED flash. The camera will also support OIS. The upcoming smartphone will be equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX890 1/1.56-inch sensor and will offer impressive images even in low-light conditions, as per the company’s claim.

The company also claims to offer “better software experience, better photography experience, and better specs than others in the class” with this smartphone.

Meanwhile, Realme is gearing up to launch its Realme 12+ 5G smartphone in India on March 6. The upcoming smartphone will be the first smartphone in its price segment to offer a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS).

ALSO READ: Realme 12 Pro Plus Review: Premium phone with strong camera capabilities