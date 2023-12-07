Realme GT 5 Pro debuts in China: Specs, expected price in India, and key details you can't miss

Follow us on Image Source : X Realme GT 5 Pro

Realme has just launched its latest smartphone, the Realme GT 5 Pro, in China. This smartphone boasts the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset which makes it stand out globally alongside other Chinese phones like the Xiaomi 14 series and OnePlus 12 series.

Specifications

Pricing and Colour

Available in three colours - Red Rock, Starry Night, and Bright Moon.

12GB RAM/256GB storage at 3,399 Yuan (around Rs. 39,900)

16GB RAM/512GB storage at 3,999 Yuan (around Rs. 46,900)

16GB RAM/1TB storage at 4,299 Yuan (around Rs. 50,400)

Display and Processor

Equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and Adreno 750 GPU.

6.78-inch curved OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

The smartphone's design features a punch-hole-style notch housing a 32MP front-facing camera.

Camera

Primary 50MP camera with Sony LYT-808 sensor and OIS.

Secondary 50MP camera with OIS and EIS which provides up to 3x optical zoom.

8MP Sony IMX355 sensor for wide-angle shots.

Battery and Charging

The Realme GT 5 Pro packs a 5,400 mAh battery and it supports a 100W wired charger and a 50W wireless charger.

Software and Durability

Running on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14, the company claims that Realme GT 5 Pro ensures a smooth user experience. Furthermore, it boasts an IP64 rating, highlighting its durability against dust and water.

Realme's first C-series 5G smartphone to launch in December

Realme is getting ready to launch a new smartphone in December. This will be the Realme C67, the company's first-ever 5G-enabled C-series phone.

ALSO READ | QR Code Scam: What is it? Read 5 tips to safeguard yourself

ALSO READ | Apple's March 2024 event to unveil latest iPads and MacBook Air: Here's what to expect

Latest Technology News