Realme GT 5 Pro debuts in China: Specs, expected price in India, and key details you can't miss

Realme GT 5 Pro launched in China, features the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, placing it among elite Chinese smartphones like Xiaomi 14 series and OnePlus 12 series.

Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: December 07, 2023 18:44 IST
Image Source : X Realme GT 5 Pro

Realme has just launched its latest smartphone, the Realme GT 5 Pro, in China. This smartphone boasts the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset which makes it stand out globally alongside other Chinese phones like the Xiaomi 14 series and OnePlus 12 series.

Specifications 

Pricing and Colour

Available in three colours - Red Rock, Starry Night, and Bright Moon.

  • 12GB RAM/256GB storage at 3,399 Yuan (around Rs. 39,900)
  • 16GB RAM/512GB storage at 3,999 Yuan (around Rs. 46,900)
  • 16GB RAM/1TB storage at 4,299 Yuan (around Rs. 50,400)

Display and Processor

  • Equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and Adreno 750 GPU.
  • 6.78-inch curved OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits.
  • The smartphone's design features a punch-hole-style notch housing a 32MP front-facing camera.

Camera 

  • Primary 50MP camera with Sony LYT-808 sensor and OIS.
  • Secondary 50MP camera with OIS and EIS which provides up to 3x optical zoom.
  • 8MP Sony IMX355 sensor for wide-angle shots.

Battery and Charging

The Realme GT 5 Pro packs a 5,400 mAh battery and it supports a 100W wired charger and a 50W wireless charger.

Software and Durability

Running on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14, the company claims that Realme GT 5 Pro ensures a smooth user experience. Furthermore, it boasts an IP64 rating, highlighting its durability against dust and water.

Realme's first C-series 5G smartphone to launch in December 

Realme is getting ready to launch a new smartphone in December. This will be the Realme C67, the company's first-ever 5G-enabled C-series phone.

