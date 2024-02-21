Realme 12+ 5G India launch set for March 6: Here's everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : REALME 12+ 5G Realme 12+ 5G

Realme is all set to launch its new smartphone in India. The Realme 12+ 5G will arrive in India on March 6 at 12PM IST. The company has also revealed that its upcoming smartphone will be the first smartphone in India in its price segment to feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) at the back.

As per the Realme12+ 5G landing page available on the company’s official website, the smartphone will feature a circular camera module similar to other Realme 12 series smartphones.

The company is yet to reveal more details of the India version of Realme12+ 5G but it will launch the smartphone in Malaysia alongside the Realme 12 Pro+ 5G on February 29. Ahead of its Malaysia launch, the Realme 12+ 5G has been listed online and is available for preorder on a Malaysian retailer website, and its specifications and other details have been leaked.

As per the details available on the Malaysian retailer DirectD website, the Realme 12+ 5G beige and green colour options. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage and features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

On the camera front, the smartphone will get a triple-camera setup at the back that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, it will get a 16-megapixel front camera. The smartphone will run on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

However, the company is yet to confirm whether the Indian unit will get the same specifications.

Meanwhile, Realme launched Realme 12 Pro+ 5G and the Realme 12 Pro 5G in India on January 29. The Realme 12 Pro+ is equipped with a flagship 64MP periscope telephoto camera featuring 3X optical zoom and 6X in-sensor zoom. It also boasts a 120Hz curved vision display, 67W SuperVOOC charging, and a massive 5000mAh battery.

