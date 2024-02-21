Wednesday, February 21, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Realme 12+ 5G India launch set for March 6: Here's everything you need to know

Realme 12+ 5G India launch set for March 6: Here's everything you need to know

The Realme 12+ 5G is set to launch in India on March 6 at 12PM IST. Realme has announced that their new smartphone will be the first in India's price range to feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) on the rear camera.

Om Gupta Written By: Om Gupta New Delhi Updated on: February 21, 2024 19:00 IST
Realme 12+ 5G
Image Source : REALME 12+ 5G Realme 12+ 5G

Realme is all set to launch its new smartphone in India. The Realme 12+ 5G will arrive in India on March 6 at 12PM IST. The company has also revealed that its upcoming smartphone will be the first smartphone in India in its price segment to feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) at the back. 

As per the Realme12+ 5G landing page available on the company’s official website, the smartphone will feature a circular camera module similar to other Realme 12 series smartphones.

The company is yet to reveal more details of the India version of Realme12+ 5G but it will launch the smartphone in Malaysia alongside the Realme 12 Pro+ 5G on February 29. Ahead of its Malaysia launch, the Realme 12+ 5G has been listed online and is available for preorder on a Malaysian retailer website, and its specifications and other details have been leaked.

As per the details available on the Malaysian retailer DirectD website, the Realme 12+ 5G beige and green colour options. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage and features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. 

On the camera front, the smartphone will get a triple-camera setup at the back that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, it will get a 16-megapixel front camera. The smartphone will run on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging. 

However, the company is yet to confirm whether the Indian unit will get the same specifications. 

Related Stories
Ready for Realme's new Note 50 launch? Here's what to expect

Ready for Realme's new Note 50 launch? Here's what to expect

Realme sells 100 million smartphones in five years, aims to enter top five smartphone brand

Realme sells 100 million smartphones in five years, aims to enter top five smartphone brand

Realme 12 and Realme 12+ 5G models surface ahead of launch: Specifications leaked

Realme 12 and Realme 12+ 5G models surface ahead of launch: Specifications leaked

Realme 12 Pro series with periscope telephoto camera launched in India: Details

Realme 12 Pro series with periscope telephoto camera launched in India: Details

Realme 12 Pro Plus Review: Premium phone with strong camera capabilities

Realme 12 Pro Plus Review: Premium phone with strong camera capabilities

Meanwhile, Realme launched Realme 12 Pro+ 5G and the Realme 12 Pro 5G in India on January 29. The Realme 12 Pro+ is equipped with a flagship 64MP periscope telephoto camera featuring 3X optical zoom and 6X in-sensor zoom. It also boasts a 120Hz curved vision display, 67W SuperVOOC charging, and a massive 5000mAh battery.

ALSO READ: Realme 12 Pro Plus Review: Premium phone with strong camera capabilities

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement