Realme 11 Pro Series 5G launches in China, with 200MP SuperZoom Camera: Everything you need to know

Realme, a technology brand has officially launched its latest 11 Series 5G in the China market. The latest series will have two devices- the realme 11 Pro+ 5G and the realme 11 Pro 5G. Talking about the realme 11 Pro+ 5G, the flagship series will feature the highest megapixel camera. Both smartphones reportedly boast premium design, featuring the former Gucci Print and Textile Designer, adding to their luxury appeal.

realme claims to have achieved a remarkable feat, with 50 million shipments worldwide, making a significant contribution to Realme's quest to reach the 100-million-unit sales mark in record time. The realme 11 Pro+ 5G, designed with the company's "No Leap-forward innovation, no product release" initiative, represents the flagship camera on the device, and the world's first 200MP SuperZoom camera under the price range.

This phone boasts an exceptional mobile photography experience, featuring impressive zoom capability and a higher pixel count that results in high-quality photos and videos. Furthermore, it also offers significant improvements in its design, battery life, memory, and other features, making it an excellent option for customers seeking a top-of-the-line device. All in all, this phone provides a premium user experience with superior performance and features.

realme 11 Pro+ 5G: World’s First 200MP SuperZoom Camera with 4x Lossless Zoom

The realme 11 Pro+ 5G promises a flagship-level image experience, thanks to its enhanced Samsung ISOCELL HP3 SuperZoom sensor, a 1/1.4-inch large sensor size, and an f/1.69 large aperture. Moreover, this smartphone allows for 200MP direct output, meaning that every pixel in the image contributes to the final picture's overall quality. By incorporating these advanced features, this phone ensures that users can capture high-quality photos and enjoy a superior image experience.

With the realme 11 Pro+ 5G, taking breathtaking photos is both effortless and enjoyable. This phone employs in-sensor zoom technology, which enables 4× lossless zoom and ensures exceptional high-resolution photography even at long range. Furthermore, the newly added Auto-zoom feature allows users to simply tap on the selected area, and the phone will automatically recognize it and intelligently zoom in to capture a perfectly framed angle. These features make photography easier and more accessible than ever before with the realme 11 Pro+ 5G.

The realme 11 Pro+ 5G takes its camera capabilities to flagship levels with the inclusion of SuperOIS, Super NightScape, Moon Mode, and Starry Mode Pro. These features give users more creative freedom to express their personalities through photography. Additionally, the phone's 32MP Sony Selfie Camera, Super Group Portrait Mode, One Take Mode, and Street Photography Mode 4.0 offer even more options for users to explore and discover the joy of photography. With these advanced camera features, the realme 11 Pro+ 5G enables users to capture stunning images and unleash their creativity.

realme 11 Pro+ 5G: Luxury Back-case Design Inspired by Gucci Prints

In addition to its impressive smartphone imaging capabilities, the realme 11 series also boasts a stunning aesthetic design. To achieve this, realme collaborated with Matteo Menotto, a former print and textile designer from GUCCI, through their Design Studio. Together, they developed three beautiful colour variants for the series: Sunrise Beige, Oasis Green, and Astral Black. This partnership aims to provide young people worldwide with the high-end design and workmanship usually associated with luxury brands. These colour options are a testament to Realme's commitment to making the realme 11 series stand out, not only in terms of functionality but also in style.

Realme has announced that the Sunrise Beige colour variant of the realme 11 Pro+ 5G is inspired by the city of Milan, a hub of fashion and design. The designer, Matteo Menotto, has taken inspiration from the golden sunlight that blankets the classic buildings in Milan, capturing the most exquisite and ephemeral moment of the day. The phone also features premium manufacturing processes, such as a handmade-like three-dimensional stitching design that adds a high-level texture to the device. Additionally, the lychee vegan leather combined with the three-dimensional woven texture provides a stunning and trendy hue. These features make the Sunrise Beige colour variant a stylish and eye-catching option for customers who value both design and functionality.

The realme 11 Pro+ 5G is not just a standout in terms of its camera and design, but also for its powerful performance as an all-rounder. It boasts a 100W SUPERVOOC charge and a 5000mAh battery, ensuring that users can enjoy extended periods of use without worrying about their device's battery life. Additionally, the phone uses a 120Hz Curved Vision Display, featuring the industry's highest dimming frequency of 2160Hz, and the first-ever 20,000-level automatic brightness adjustment. These advanced features ensure that the realme 11 Pro+ 5G provides an exceptional visual experience, making it a top choice for users who demand high performance and stunning visuals.

realme 11 Pro 5G: Premium 2160Hz PWM Dimming with Curved Vision Display

The realme 11 Pro 5G boasts the same premium display configuration as the realme 11 Pro+ 5G, offering users an exceptional visual experience. It features a 120Hz Curved Vision Display with the world's first 2160Hz PWM dimming, providing users with a smooth and seamless display. The device also features a Sunlight Screen and 20,000-Level Automatic Brightness Adjustment, ensuring that users can comfortably view their phone's display in any lighting condition. In recognition of its commitment to user comfort and safety, the realme 11 Pro 5G has received two prestigious eye protection certificates from TÜV Rheinland. With its top-notch display configuration and dedication to user comfort and safety, the realme 11 Pro 5G is an outstanding option for users who demand high performance and visual quality from their device.

