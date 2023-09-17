Sunday, September 17, 2023
     
Pokemon GO Hindi launched to celebrate India with Niantic

For years, Pokémon Go has enjoyed a dedicated fan base in Western markets, but now, the San Francisco-based mobile game developer has set its sights on India.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: September 17, 2023 15:54 IST
Image Source : POKéMON Pokemon GO Hindi launched in India: Details

The Pokémon Company (TPC), in collaboration with Niantic, has introduced the popular mobile gaming app Pokémon GO in Hindi, coinciding with Hindi Divas celebrations in India on September 14th. Hindi marks the sixth Asian language and the fifteenth worldwide in which the game has been localized. Over 800 Pokémon have been renamed in Hindi, enhancing the user experience and making the game more accessible to Indian fans.

Pokémon, a beloved entertainment franchise and video game, has connected fans of all ages across the globe since its inception in 1996. With over 1,000 creatures today, Pokémon continues to captivate the imaginations of children and adults alike.

In response to the growing Indian fan community, TPC is demonstrating its commitment to the Indian market by renaming more than 800 Pokémon in Hindi, making them more relatable to Indian fans. The official Pokédex page now features the new Hindi names, and users will soon be able to access information about all Pokémon in Hindi.

Pokémon GO, developed by TPC and Niantic in 2016, uses augmented reality (AR) to bring the experience of catching Pokémon to life in real-world locations. This addition of Hindi language support aims to enhance the experience for Indian Pokémon GO players, allowing them to immerse themselves in the Pokémon GO universe.

To celebrate the Hindi localization, Niantic is hosting a month-long special event for Indian players within the game, featuring Field Research, Timed Research, and Bonuses with special rewards. In an effort to increase accessibility for trainers across India, Pokémon GO has adjusted the price for coin bundles on Google Play and Apple Stores and has also introduced an exclusive coin bonus on the game’s web store- this further states how the company has been committed to India.

The company has further added a couple of more offers for Indian fans- TPC has further released a short film titled "The Journey of One Dream". The movie is available in four regional languages- Hindi, Bengali, Tamil and Telugu. 

