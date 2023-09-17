iPhone 15 series and Watch Series 9 available in India via Redington and Ingram Micro

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Redington and Ingram Micro bring new iPhones and Apple Watches to India: Details

Redington Ltd, an Integrated technology solutions provider and Ingram Micro- a technology distribution company have jointly announced the availability of the new iPhone 15 series and Watch Series 9 in India. These products will come with attractive cash-back and exchange bonus offers to entice customers.

Redington is making the new Apple products accessible at 7,000 retail locations across India. In collaboration with HDFC Bank, they offer cashback deals on the iPhone 15 lineup. Customers can receive instant cashback of Rs 5,000 for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, and Rs 4,000 for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Additionally, various loan schemes are available, including zero down payment and no-cost EMI options starting at Rs 3,329 for select models. Redington is also providing an Exchange Bonus of up to Rs 6,000 on these new models. Pre-orders are open, and the devices will be available from September.

Notably, customers now have the option to choose a carbon-neutral Apple Watch at over 2,800 Redington retail locations. For the Apple Watch Series 9, customers can get a cashback of Rs 2,500, and for the Apple Watch Ultra 2, an instant cashback of Rs 4,000.

Ingram Micro India also offers the latest Apple products at more than 7,000 retail locations. They have introduced enticing bank offers, including a Rs 5,000 cashback and a six-month No-Cost EMI option on HDFC Bank cards for the new iPhone 15 series. Additionally, there are exchange bonus offers of up to Rs 6,000 available. The pre-orders for the new Apple iPhone 15 series, Watch Series 9, and AirPods Pro (2nd-Gen) are live in India, and these devices will arrive in the country starting September 22, in line with other global markets.

A noteworthy development is that the 'Make in India' iPhone 15 will be available from the day of the global sales launch on September 22.

This initiative by Redington and Ingram Micro aims to make the latest Apple products more accessible to Indian consumers, backed by attractive cashback, exchange bonuses, and financing options.

