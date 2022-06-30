Pokemon Go developers layoff around 90 peoples, and here is the reason

Follow us on Image Source : POKEMON GO Pokemon Go

Pokemon GO, the famous live game development company- Niantic has asked 8% of its workforce to leave the organisation. Around 85-90 people have lost their jobs with this layoff from Niantic, as per the reports media.

According to the story of Engadget, the augmented reality (AR) game company has also cancelled four upcoming projects which were scheduled for this year.

John Hanke, the CEO of Niantic has reportedly written an email to the employees working in the organisation, stating: "facing a time of economic turmoil" and had to "further streamline our operations in order to best position the company" to weather any future economic turmoil.

First, reported the news, a Niantic spokesperson was quoted by Bloomberg stating: "We recently decided to stop production on some projects and reduce our workforce by about 8 per cent to focus on our key priorities."

"We are grateful for the contributions of those leaving Niantic and we are supporting them through this difficult transition," it added.

One of the games that have been shelved is Transformers: Heavy Metal. Niantic and Hasbro announced that title in 2021 and had been testing it in some markets since last summer.

Niantic has also canned an immersive theatre project called Hamlet. I was working on that project with the theatre group Punchdrunk, which is behind an immersive production of Macbeth called Sleep No More. The other two shelved projects are called Blue Sky and Snowball.

Niantic has not yet been able to recapture the lightning-in-a-bottle success of 2016's Pokmon Go, the report said.

The company shut down an AR game based on Harry Potter earlier this year.

News of the layoffs and project cancellations comes one day after Niantic announced NBA All-World, a basketball game it's making in collaboration with the NBA and the league's players' association.

Meanwhile, the company will soon release an app that will help Pokemon Go players chat with each other. It's also working on an original game called Peridot and collaborating with other companies on AR apps.

