Poco C61 to launch in India on March 26: Here's what to expect

Follow us on Image Source : POCO Poco C61

Poco has confirmed the launch of its next smartphone in India. The upcoming Poco C61, from the sub-brand of Xiaomi, will succeed the Poco C51, which was launched last year in the country. The company has confirmed the smartphone will come with a high refresh rate display, and a large battery and 6GB of RAM. Here are all the details you need to know about the upcoming Poco C61 smartphone.

Poco C61 India launch and availability

Poco via X (formerly Twitter) post announced that the Poco C61 smartphone will launch in India on March 26 at 12PM IST virtually. The smartphone will be available for sale via Flipkart, as per the company. Flipkart has also created a dedicated microsite for the smartphone teasing its design and a few specifications.

Poco C61 specifications

As per the information available on the Flipkart microsite, the Poco C61 smartphone will come with a 90Hz HD+ display. Its SoC will be coupled to 6GB of RAM, which users can expand up to 12GB virtually for improved multitasking. It packs a 5,000mAh battery.

As per information available online, the smartphone will be a rebranded version of the Redmi A3 smartphone. The smartphone is expected to be offered in two different RAM and storage variants: 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. The 4GB + 64GB variant is expected to be priced at Rs 7,499 and the 6GB + 128GB variant is likely to be available for Rs 8,499.

The smartphone is likely to feature a 6.71-inch HD+ LCD display with 500nits of peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is expected to be powered by MediaTek Helio G36 SoC. The smartphone is likely to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

ALSO READ: Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G to launch in India on March 29: All we know so far