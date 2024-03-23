Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G to launch in India on March 29: All we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : TECNO Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G

Tecno is all set to launch a new smartphone in India. The upcoming Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G debuted during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona in January. The smartphone is coming to the Indian market this month. Some of the highlights of the upcoming smartphone include MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, a 6,000mAh battery with 70W charging support, and a triple rear camera unit with a 108MP main lens. Here are all the details you need to know about the upcoming Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G.

Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G India launch

The Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G will launch in India on March 29, as per the information shared by the company. The smartphone will launch in collaboration with Playground Season 3. The unboxing on the smartphone and live streaming of the show will take place on Amazon miniTV.

The upcoming smartphone will succeed Tecno Pova 5 Pro, which was launched last year. The Tecno Pova 5 Pro was priced at Rs 14,999 for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and the upcoming smartphone is expected to be priced similarly.

Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G specifications

The Tecno Pova 6 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The RAM can be further expanded virtually up to 24GB by using unused storage.

It features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2160Hz PWM dimming. The smartphone features a triple camera set up at the back, which comprises a 108MP main sensor. It also has a 32MP front camera LED flash.

It features Dolby Atmos spatial sound and dynamic MiniLED lighting on the rear panel. It is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery that supports 70W charging and 10W reverse charging.

