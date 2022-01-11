PLAY launches PLAYGO DUALPODS at INR 1,799

Follow us on Image Source : PR PLAYGO DUALPODS

PLAY, an Indian start-up has come up with the new PLAYGO DUALPODS. The new earbuds are available in three colour variants- Teal Green, Space Grey, and Galaxy Black, and are priced for INR 1,799.

The new DUALPODS supports TWS technology, enabling the users to wirelessly connect at any time at-a-go. The compact designed earbuds are equipped with DUAL drivers (two drivers in each pod) and provide an immersive audio listening experience. The drivers are embedded with Enhanced Bass, Extra Loud (EBEL) sound drivers to give users reverb and thump coupled with high sensitivity while listening to music or high-bass audio. Additionally, with an in-ear design that plugs itself to the ear, the PLAYGO DUALPODS does an excellent job at environment Noise reduction (ENR) owing to the multiple mic design, ensuring a seamless audio conversation in addition to an immersive audio experience.

Hamish Patel, Chief Product Officer at PLAY said, "We are immensely pleased with the launch of PLAYGO DUALPOD which is a true showcase of our design capabilities and future product roadmap. We have always been conscious of our TG's aspirations, not forgetting their budget constraints for their desirable audio experience. With PLAYGO DUALPODS, we raise the industry benchmark of customer satisfaction and do justice to our core motto of happy and satisfied customer acquisition. PLAYGO DUALPODS is a designed-in-India, made-in-India, and made-for-India product that stands up to showcase the Indian design and manufacturing capabilities. Promising electrifying, pocket-friendly, and uniquely designed attributes, the PLAYGO DUALPODS will surely find merit amidst the Indian clientele."

PLAYGO DUALPODS buds weigh around 3.7gm per piece which makes it easy to wear for a longer run. The earbuds are capable to cancel external noises, engaging dual and EBEL drivers for a quality sound experience. The DUALPODS is claimed to have a premium-grade microphone and the device is capable to run for 30 hours with the charging case and 5 hours on a single charge. For charging, the device supports a Type-C USB charging port and is protected with IPX4 certification making it water and sweat-proof.

Running on Bluetooth 5.1 chip, DUALPODS ensures to connect with any handset easily and could be operated in the range of 10 meters. The DUALPODS are compatible with Google Assistant, Siri, and Alexa, and users can accept & reject calls, and even control the volume with a slight touch on the earbuds.