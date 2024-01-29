Monday, January 29, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Privacy concerns lead over 25% of companies to ban GenAI: Reports

Privacy concerns lead over 25% of companies to ban GenAI: Reports

Consumers are concerned about AI use involving their data today. Yet, 91 per cent of organisations recognise they need to do more to reassure their customers that their data is being used only for intended and legitimate purposes in AI.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: January 29, 2024 13:56 IST
generative ai,
Image Source : FILE Privacy concerns lead over 25% of companies to ban GenAI: Reports

It was reported that more than one in four organisations have banned generative AI (GenAI) over privacy and data security risks.  Most of the firms are limiting the use of GenAI over data privacy and security issues and around 27 per cent have banned its use (at least temporarily).

According to the ‘Cisco 2024 Data Privacy Benchmark Study’, among the top concerns, businesses have been cited with the threats to an organisation’s legal and intellectual property rights (69 per cent) and the risk of disclosure of information to the public or competitors (68 per cent).

While 48 per cent admit entering non-public company information into GenAI tools, 91 per cent of businesses recognise they need to do more to reassure customers that their data is used for intended and legitimate purposes in AI.

About 98 per cent said that external privacy certifications are an important factor in their buying decisions, the highest level in years.

“Organisations see GenAI as a fundamentally different technology with novel challenges to consider,” said Dev Stahlkopf, Cisco's Chief Legal Officer.

“More than 90 per cent of respondents believe GenAI requires new techniques to manage data and risk. This is where thoughtful governance comes into play. Preserving customer trust depends on it,” Stahlkopf added.

Most organisations are also aware of these risks and are putting in place controls to limit exposure.

About 63 per cent have established limitations on what data can be entered and 61 per cent have limits on which employees can use GenAI tools.

Related Stories
AI girlfriend bots overflow OpenAI's new GPT Store: All details here

AI girlfriend bots overflow OpenAI's new GPT Store: All details here

Google to bring AI image generator to Bard | All you need to know

Google to bring AI image generator to Bard | All you need to know

Mark Zuckerberg aims to create super-intelligent AI (AGI): What's the big idea?

Mark Zuckerberg aims to create super-intelligent AI (AGI): What's the big idea?

GenAI tools expected to contribute 70% by 2028| Report

GenAI tools expected to contribute 70% by 2028| Report

Google Chrome unveils new AI features for smarter browsing | Check details

Google Chrome unveils new AI features for smarter browsing | Check details

AI rise will lead to increase in cyberattacks | GCHQ warns

AI rise will lead to increase in cyberattacks | GCHQ warns

WWDC 2024: Apple's iOS 18 to introduce upgraded Siri, competing with ChatGPT | DETAILS

WWDC 2024: Apple's iOS 18 to introduce upgraded Siri, competing with ChatGPT | DETAILS

Google's 'Circle to Search' feature expands beyond Galaxy S24 series exclusivity

Google's 'Circle to Search' feature expands beyond Galaxy S24 series exclusivity

Google unveils LUMIERE AI: Instant video making with just a prompt | All you need to know

Google unveils LUMIERE AI: Instant video making with just a prompt | All you need to know

Netflix raises concerns about Generative AI: Operational challenges ahead

Netflix raises concerns about Generative AI: Operational challenges ahead

Consumers are concerned about AI use involving their data today. Yet, 91 per cent of organisations recognise they need to do more to reassure their customers that their data is being used only for intended and legitimate purposes in AI.

This is similar to last year’s levels, suggesting that not much progress has been achieved, said the report.

ALSO READ Oppo Reno 11 Pro Review (Long-term): A camera-centric mid-range handset

Inputs from IANS

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News