OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G set to launch on Flipkart with Sony IMX709 and IMX7 sensors for cameras

OPPO, the global smart devices brand is set to launch its claimed to be portrait expert smartphone named Reno7 Pro 5G. The upcoming smartphone will be made available on Flipkart soon, as the banner of the smartphone is already up on the site.



The main highlight of the upcoming handset will feature Sony’s new 32MP IMX709 selfie sensor and will have a flagship 50-megapixel IMX766 camera sensor at the rear end.

OPPO exclusive IMX709 is a customised RGBW (red, blue, green, white) front image sensor that will be capable to capture crisper and more evenly-exposed photos and videos. it is 60% more sensitive to light and reduces noise by 30% when compared to traditional RGB sensors.

The handset is capable of automatically switching from 85° to a 90° angle when it detects more than two people in the viewfinder, in order to capture a snapshot with many people in it. Also, in portrait photos, the camera is capable to do the algorithms separating the subject in the foreground, detect light sources in the background in order to produce a soft lens flare and can also blur the background for a more natural-looking Bokeh flare effect.

The Reno7 Pro 5G claims to come with the industry's leading rear camera setup which includes Sony’s flagship IMX766 large rear sensor which captures more light while shooting photos and videos from the smartphone. It further supports 26 adjustable bokeh levels that produce DSLR-grade images and videos.



Both, the IMX709 and IMX766 lenses from Sony support DOL-HDR technology which increases the dynamic range to shoot well-exposed images and detailed low-light videos; the cameras capture multiple long-exposure and short-exposure frames almost simultaneously and fuse them into a single vibrant snapshot.