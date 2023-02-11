OPPO Find N2 Flip to launch on February 15: What to expect?

Follow us on Image Source : OPPO OPPO Find N2 Flip

OPPO, a smart devices brand, has introduced the Find N2 Flip, its first-ever flip-style foldable smartphone. The device is scheduled to launch on February 15 worldwide. The Find N2 Flip is said to have been the culmination of five years of R&D to bring the foldable technology and design to create an inflexion point in the flip phone industry.

OPPO claims that the new Find N2 Flip has been designed to push the boundaries of foldable phone design. The device will sport an invisible crease for an enhanced user experience, and much stronger camera capabilities.

The smartphone makers have said to set the standard for flip phones with its minimal, seamless design and compact dimensions that accentuate the largest-ever cover screen on a flip phone. The device comes with a bezel-free vertical display which presents a large canvas, widgets, and a versatile viewfinder for photography enthusiasts to get creative.



So far, not much of the insight has been revealed by the company, and the news surfaced recently. Also those who are interested to witness the official launch of the handset could simply log visit the official website of Oppo where the banner of the handset is already up.

The device is trending with the hashtag #SeeMoreInASnap the OPPO Find N2 is going to face-off a strict competition with Samsung Galaxy Z series of Flip and fold devices which already exists in the market. so far, we do not have much information related to the upcoming smartphone.

