Best smartphones to gift your tech-savvy partner this Valentine’s Day

Searching for the best Valentine’s Day gift for your tech-savvy partner should not be a hassle anymore. If you feel baffled on what to give to your partner on this special day, then here are some gifting ideas which can certainly help you to update your partner with the latest of the technology.

Here is a list of some latest smartphones which are updated with the specs, are future ready with 5G capabilities, gaming capabilities and the smartphones which could last for more than a day time (after heavy usage). Here are some options you can look for to surprise your partner.

realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition- Rs 20,999

The newly launched realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition is a perfect example of an elegant and groovy device to amaze your partner and make their Valentine’s Day memorable. It comes with exciting features and strong battery support of 5000mAh and 120Hz Boundless Beautiful Display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G Chipset. Having a 108MP rear camera with 16MP front camera will allow you to capture your nostalgic moments with ease. The all-rounder smartphone with a unique design comes in 8GB +128GB variants. The all new realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition is available on realme’s official website and Flipkart.

Vivo V21e - Rs 23,990

The other exciting 5 G-powered option we have brought you to make the day of love special for your favorite ones is Vivo T21e. If your partner loves gaming then this device won’t disappoint. The Vivo T21e has a 16.35cm beautiful Display and a powerhouse of 4000mAh battery. It is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 700 Processor. Having a rear camera of 64MP AF+8MP and a 32MP front camera, the amazing smartphone is available in two beautiful colors -Dark Pearl, and Sunset Jazz along with an 8GB+128GB variant at INR 23,990 on Vivo's official website, Amazon and Flipkart.

iQOO 7 5G - Rs 24,990

iQOO 7 5G can be another great option for you to give to your other half who has a soft corner for gaming because of its exciting features and strong battery support of 400mAh and 16.82cm beautiful Display with a Capacitive Multi-Touch Screen. It is powered by the Snapdragon 870 5GProcessor. Having a 48 MP + 13MP rear camera with 16MP front camera, the power-packed gaming smartphone is available in three beautiful colors -Storm Black, Solid Ice Blue and Monster Orange. Storm Black with two storage variants; 8GB+128GB + 8GB+256GB at INR24,990. Solid Ice Blue with three storage variants 8GB+128GB + 8GB+256GB + 8GB+ 256GB at INR 24,990 and Monster Orange in two storage variants 8GB+128GB + 12GB + 256GB at INR 24,990 available on Amazon and Flipkart.

Motorola Edge 30- Rs 24,999

You can also consider Motorola Edge 30 as your gifting option for your loved one because of its chic design. It packs 4020mAh battery support along with 33W TurboPower charging. It offers Snapdragon 778G+ 5G chipset and a 6.5 pOLED Display for you to explore exciting visuals and experiences like never before. Topping it off, it offers a 50MP ultra-wide angle Camera that will let you click perfect shots of your memorable moments. Motorola Edge 30 is available in two exciting color options i.e. Meteor Grey and Aurora Green along with two storage variants 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. The Motorola Edge 30 is available on Motorola's official website and Flipkart.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G - Rs 24,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro is yet another great option to impress your significant other if they are in love with the classy designs of the devices they carry. It packs a 5000mAh battery for one to experience uninterepted experience along with MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Processor and 6.67" 120Hz AMOLED Display for your immersive experience. The Redmi Note 12 Pro comes with rear 50MP+8MP+2MP Triple Camera and 16MP front camera to appreciate your moments of love and joy with some amazing shots. Redmi Note 12 is available in three trendy colors i.e. Stardust Purple, Frosted Blue and Onyx Black along with three storage variants 8GB+256GB, 8GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB. The device goes upto 27,999 depending on the storage variant and the color of the device. Redmi Note 12 Pro is available for your purchase on Redmi’s official website, Amazon and Flipkart.

