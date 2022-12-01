Oppo ColorOS 13 comes with new features to enhance productivity of the user

Follow us on Image Source : OPPO Oppo colorOS 13

The official rollout of OPPO’s latest ColorOS 13 has begun in India. Boosted by OPPO’s latest tech innovations, it brings in a refreshing UI experience with the Aquamorphic design and smart multi-device connections. ColorOS 13 provides a host of smart features that cover every aspect of life and work. OPPO has partnered with world-leading software and service providers, including Bitmoji, Spotify, Swiggy and Zomato, to provide a wide range of convenient and personalised experiences through the Smart Always-On Display. The proprietary Dynamic computing engine brings significant improvements to ColorOS 13- increased battery life with an Eco-friendly Always-On Display and the ability to run more apps open in the background.

ColorOS has transformed, and here are the top 5 features of the new OS that will change your smartphone experience for good-

Always-on display for multitasking

If the Smart Always-On Display in ColorOS 13 can now display information related to music and food delivery apps, giving users quicker access to information and more convenient control over music playback and other functions. OPPO has partnered with world-leading software and service providers, including Bitmoji, Spotify, Swiggy, and Zomato to offer localised customisation to the users. In a time when digital clutter has peaked for users, OPPO has brought in this feature to help users with their digital well-being. Due to OPPO’s industry-leading LTPO2.0 technology, the Always-On Display refresh rate is reduced to just 1 hertz to save 30% power consumption for some scenarios. Other smart home screen management features like Large Folders, Shelf, and Home Screen Widgets also help users efficiently and quickly access the information they need in the best way.

Multi-screen connect

One of the most significant updates on ColorOS 13 is the improved multi-device user experience. Multi-Screen Connect now supports seamless connectivity between OPPO smartphones and OPPO Pad Air as well as OPPO smartphones and PC, boosting productivity and convenience through file transfer that supports more file formats without hardware limitations. Users connecting their smartphone to a PC via Multi-Screen Connect will also benefit from being able to display multiple mobile apps simultaneously on the PC screen.

Meeting Assistant

With online meetings becoming increasingly common following the Covid-19 pandemic, OPPO has developed the industry’s first Meeting Assistant for a smartphone. The meeting assistant can automatically prioritise wireless data packages to provide a more stable connection during online calls. It also simplifies banner notifications to minimise distractions while allowing users to add an OPPO Notes shortcut that helps to take meeting notes in a small pop-up window.

Dynamic Computing Engine

This is OPPO's new system-level technical solutions, developed in-house to deliver a more smooth and more stable system and overall improvements to the user experience. The engine brings two significant improvements to ColorOS 13, increased battery life and the ability to keep more apps open in the background. OPPO's Dynamic Computing Engine improves the scheduling of hardware resources to extend battery life by achieving a better balance between high performance and low power consumption. It also helps to keep more apps alive in the background, making it possible to switch between multiple apps without experiencing lag while switching.

Design for Tranquillity

Inspired by water’s fluidity in nature, OPPO has introduced a brand-new Aquamorphic Design on ColorOS 13 to create a vibrant and inclusive UI. ColorOS 13 features a new theme palette inspired by the changing colour of light between sunrise and sunset at sea level, along with the new system font that improves the readability of system text in any language. With other upgrades like a Card-styled Layout, ColorOS 13 is designed to deliver a seamless visual experience based on Aquamorphic Design.

ColorOS 13 has officially started rolling out in some of your chosen OPPO smartphones such as Reno8 Pro 5G, Reno8 5G and K10 5G. Beta version is ongoing for Reno7 series, F21 Pro 5G, Reno6 series, F19 Pro+, A96 and A76 to name a few.

