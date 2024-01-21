OnePlus Watch 2 set to debut at MWC 2024 with Wear OS: Details

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Watch 2 set to debut at MWC 2024 with Wear OS

It has been reported recently, that OnePlus is set to launch the rumoured Watch 2 at the Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC 2024) which will take place in Barcelona. The upcoming smartwatch is said to be running on the new Wear OS for enhanced functionality.

Launch date for the OnePlus Watch 2

As per the ‘AllAboutSamsung's Max Jambor’, it is suggested that the OnePlus Watch 2 will be unveiled at MWC 2024, which has been scheduled from February 26 to February 29, 2024.

What are the significant improvements with Wear OS?

Compared to its predecessor, the upcoming OnePlus Watch 2 is expected to run on an unspecified version of the Wear OS, which promises advanced features and further expanded capabilities.

Strategic timing for unveiling

The details of the OnePlus Watch 2 are missing in the OnePlus 12 global launch event which is scheduled for January 23, and it has been aligned with the rumoured MWC debut, which emphasizes strategic timing.

Background on the OnePlus Watch Series

OnePlus has entered the smartwatch market in April 2021 by launching the OnePlus Watch. The smartwatch comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display and 5ATM water resistance capability. However, the initial model does not run on Google's Wear OS.

Wear OS integration in the upcoming OnePlus Watch 2

The OnePlus Watch 2 is expected to integrate Wear OS, which will offer a more comprehensive smartwatch experience. The specific version- if it is Wear OS 3 or Wear OS 4, remains undisclosed, by the time of writing.

Leaked renders and specifications of the OnePlus Watch 2

As per the previous leaks of the OnePlus Watch 2, was stated that the smartwatch will feature a 1.43-inch AMOLED display and will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip.

This is a must to mentioned that the above information is based on speculations, and no confirmed information has been unleashed by the company yet. We are still waiting for the OnePlus 12 event, and expect the company to talk about the lineup.

