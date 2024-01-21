How to unsubscribe unwanted emails from Gmail? Tips

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Gmail

Google has recently introduced a new way to make it easier to unsubscribe unwanted emails from the Gmail account- on the web and smartphone. As per the reports, the tech giant has added the unsubscribe button to the hover actions in the thread list which is available on the web.

In an official blog post, Google wrote, "When the unsubscribe button is clicked, Gmail sends HTTP request or an email to the sender to remove your email address from their mailing list.”

On the smartphone, the company has moved the unsubscribe button from the ‘three-dot menu’ which appears more prominent in your email - on Android as well as on iOS devices.

Image Source : PIXABAYGmail

The company has further stated that these features are available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts on iOS devices and the web will be getting access to the feature soon, as it will be rolling out on Android devices at an extended pace.

Since people are receiving unwanted messages from brands and organisations, signing up initially, which often originate from legitimate senders and marking them as spam can negatively impact those senders' email, Google has revised the text of its buttons so that the users could choose between reporting and unsubscribing a message as spam more clearly.

Google wrote: "We're changing the text of the buttons to make it clearer for users to choose between unsubscribing or reporting a message as spam," Google said.

Meanwhile, the tech giant has added a new feature in Maps which will let users navigate in tunnels or other satellite dead zones.

Image Source : GMAILGmail

The company has added support for 'Bluetooth beacons' and has rolled out widely on Google Maps for Android. However, the feature is still missing in the iOS version of the app, as per the 9to5 Google report.

ALSO READ: Microsoft Teams app to get Google's Android Auto next month | All you need to know

Inputs from IANS