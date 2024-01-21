Sunday, January 21, 2024
     
Microsoft Teams app to get Google's Android Auto next month | All you need to know

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: January 21, 2024 11:32 IST
Microsoft has recently confirmed that Teams- a video-conferencing platform will start rolling out Android Auto by next month (February). The feature was announced back at Google I/O 2023 and the application will enable Android phones to connect to the car's existing infotainment system.

The tech giant wrote in the Microsoft 365 roadmap: "Teams on Android Auto lets you easily join meetings from the calendar view, quickly call your speed dial contacts and see your recent calls on your Android phones."

This is, however unclear whether the company will integrate with messages from the service or engage in some of the other Teams-specific features, like file and data collaboration. Also, Microsoft has introduced a new Copilot key to the Windows PC keyboards, which when hit will launch the Copilot in Windows experience, to use it in your daily life easily.

In a blog post Yusuf Mehdi, Executive Vice President and Consumer Chief Marketing Officer, said, "The Copilot key joins the Windows key as a core part of the PC keyboard and when pressed, the new key will invoke the Copilot in Windows experience to make it seamless to engage Copilot in your day-to-day."

It is also stated that the coming days will lead up to and at CES, the tech giant mentioned that the users will start to see the Copilot key on many of the new Windows 11 PCs from its ecosystem partners, with availability beginning in late February (2024) through Spring, including the upcoming Surface devices.

Inputs from IANS

