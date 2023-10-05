Thursday, October 05, 2023
     
OnePlus set to unveil its first foldable device in partnership with Oppo

The OnePlus Open is poised to feature Hasselblad tuning, a fact discernible from its circular camera island. Interestingly, popular Indian celebrity Anushka Sharma was recently seen with a device that strongly resembles the OnePlus Open, suggesting a potential imminent launch in India.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: October 05, 2023 21:00 IST
OnePlus, in collaboration with Oppo, is set to launch its first foldable smartphone, as confirmed by OnePlus co-founder and Oppo's Chief Product Officer, Pete Lau. The device is expected to be released under different brand names by OnePlus and Oppo. The upcoming Oppo Find N3, meanwhile, is anticipated to be exclusive to the Chinese market.

Pete Lau shared these insights during an interaction on the Unbox Therapy YouTube channel. He revealed that OnePlus's foldable, likely to be named the OnePlus Open, will feature an innovative hinge system that is both lightweight and robust, utilizing fewer components compared to the Oppo Find N2.

The OnePlus Open aims to deliver the same fast and smooth user experience as previous OnePlus smartphones and will retain the brand's iconic alert slider. This foldable device is the result of collaborative efforts between Oppo and OnePlus. However, OnePlus currently has no plans to release a flip-style foldable, similar to the Oppo Find N2 Flip, and will concentrate solely on large-screen foldable smartphones.

The OnePlus Open is expected to incorporate Hasselblad tuning, evident from its circular camera island. Notably, Indian celebrity Anushka Sharma was recently spotted with what appears to be the OnePlus Open, hinting at an imminent launch in the country.

According to GSMArena, the OnePlus Open will sport a 7.82-inch primary foldable display and a 6.31-inch cover display with minimal creasing and almost no gap in the hinge, as showcased in the Unbox Therapy video. The device is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, offering up to 18 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. The official launch of the OnePlus Open is highly anticipated, representing OnePlus's entry into the foldable smartphone market in collaboration with Oppo.

