OnePlus Community Sale starts, offering more than Rs 17,000 off on devices | Deets here

OnePlus Community Sale: OnePlus has started with a new sale which is offering discounts on smartphones and other gadgets. It is just the right time if you are looking forward to buying a Christmas Gift or just an upgrade to your device as the company has been offering smartphones, smart TV or other gadgets. The Community Sale from the Chinese tech player is reportedly offering huge discounts in almost all the segments in India.

When is the ‘OnePlus Community Sale’ ending?

The Community Sale will last till December 17 (2023), offering good discounts on everything from budget smartphones to premium and flagship devices. Great deals on premium smartphones, and popular ones like OnePlus 10 series. By the time of writing, the customers will be able to save up to Rs 17,000 on smartphones purchased from 10 series.

Bank offers

The new Community Sale is offering strong bank offers along with flat discounts.

Exchange offer

If you have an old smartphone and are willing to exchange it, then OnePlus is letting you redeem the offer, to save extra during the sale period. This will help the customer to save a lot during this sale period which will enable them to combine all the offers.

Offer on OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available at Rs 66,999 but during the Community Sale, customers can buy it with an additional discount (via coupon) of Rs 17,000.

Besides this, the company will also be giving a bank discount of up to Rs 5,000 to the customers. With the exchange offer, you can get the handset at a much lower price tag of around Rs 32,000.

And if you feel that the price is still on the higher side, then you can buy the device at an EMI which will cost you around Rs 3,248.

Offer on OnePlus 10T 5G

OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone is available at Rs 54,999, but with the new sale, the device will be available at a discounted price of around Rs 12,000. Customers can further avail an additional discount of Rs 5,000 from bank offers. Customers can further get a chance to save up to Rs 32,000.

The handset comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel display and a 50-megapixel primary camera.

Offer on OnePlus 10R 5G

OnePlus 10R 5G featuring 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will be offering a discount of Rs 7,000 during the community sale. Customers can save more than Rs 32,000 in exchange offers and it is available at an EMI which will cost as low as Rs 1,697.

