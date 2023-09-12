OnePlus 12R rumored to debut with extensive battery life in Early 2024

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus 11R

OnePlus is reportedly working on its next smartphone, the OnePlus 12R, as a possible successor to the OnePlus 11R 5G. Although the official launch date has not been confirmed by the company, leaks regarding its specifications have already surfaced. The OnePlus 12R is expected to debut in early 2024, and it's speculated to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 3, similar to how the OnePlus 11R 5G was known as the OnePlus Ace 2 in China.

According to reliable tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), who shared the information on X (formerly Twitter), the OnePlus 12R will run on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14. It will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a fast 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the device is expected to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, delivering high-performance capabilities.

In terms of photography, the OnePlus 12R is rumoured to sport a triple rear camera setup. This setup is said to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies and video calls, it's expected to have a 16-megapixel front camera.

The device is also speculated to include some signature OnePlus features, such as an alert slider and stereo speakers, enhancing the user experience. Keeping the phone powered throughout the day could be a 5,500mAh battery, with support for blazing-fast 100W fast charging.

These specifications align with previous leaks and suggest that OnePlus aims to continue delivering a premium and competitive smartphone experience with the OnePlus 12R. It is anticipated to build upon the success of its predecessor, the OnePlus 11R 5G, which was launched in India earlier this year.

The OnePlus 11R 5G features a 6.74-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with an adaptive dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz. It runs on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and boasts a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The device is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

As OnePlus continues to innovate and refine its smartphone offerings, the OnePlus 12R is expected to be another exciting addition to the company's lineup, delivering impressive performance, a high-quality display, and advanced camera capabilities to its users.

Please note that these details are based on leaks and rumours, and the actual specifications may vary when the OnePlus 12R is officially launched.

ALSO READ: Is Apple planning to debut 'Make in India' iPhones globally on launch day?

Latest Technology News