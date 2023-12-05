OnePlus 12 launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 camera | Price, availability and more

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER OnePlus 12 launched

OnePlus 12 has finally launched in the Chinese market and highlights the new Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The handset comes with a 2K LTPO AMOLED display which claims to support a 4,500 nits brightness. The device features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup which comes with Sony's LYT-808 sensor and the camera further comes with a 3x periscope telephoto camera. The handset comes equipped with up to 24GB of RAM and has a storage capacity of up to 1TB storage capacity.

When will the device be available in India?

The new handset from OnePlus is expected to enter the Indian market in January 2024.

OnePlus 12- Launch price and availability

The new handset is only available in China at CNY 4,299 (which is around Rs. 50,700) for the base model which features 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Another variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at CNY 4,799 (which is around Rs. 56,600).

The top model is 16GB RAM and 1TB storage variants which are priced at CNY 5,299 (around Rs. 62,500)

Top OnePlus 12 model

The top model of the OnePlus 12 comes with 24GB RAM and 1TB storage capacity which has been priced at CNY 5,799 (around Rs. 68,400).

OnePlus 12- Colour variants

The handset will be available in three colour variants- Pale Green, White and Rock Black. And people in China can pre-order the device from today itself.

OnePlus 12: Features

The handset supports dual-SIM (Nano) and it runs on Android 14-which is based on ColorOS 14. With a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ LTPO OLED display (1,440 x 3,168 pixels), the device comes with a refresh rate which ranges between 1Hz and 120Hz. The device comes with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits and it is powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Alike the predecessor, the new OnePlus 12 comes with Hasselblad-tuned cameras. The rear shooter comes with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 64-megapixel telephoto camera and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies and video calls, the handset features a 32-megapixel camera.

On the connectivity front, the new 5 G-enabled smartphone comes equipped with 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, a USB Type-C port and GPS. Backed by a 5,400mAh battery, the handset supports 50W wireless charging, 100W SuperVOOC charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

