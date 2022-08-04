OnePlus 10T 5G launched: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus 10T 5G

OnePlus has announced the latest operating system- 'OxygenOS 13' and has announced the latest flagship smartphone in the global market through an event conducted in the USA. The new flagship smartphone, OnePlus 10T 5G has been latnched in an international event abe nd will available in India at a starting price of around Rs 49,999.

10T 5G smartphone will be available in 3 variants:

8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 49,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 54,999.

16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant at Rs 55,999.

In an official statement, Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus stated: "The OnePlus 10T 5G takes our signature fast and smooth performance to the next level at an extremely competitive price point and OxygenOS 13 advances our operating system with a burdenless design and expanded features requested by our users --a-like an improved selection of always-on displays."

The smartphone is available to purchase from various online store like OnePlus.in, Amaz on. in, and at the exclusive store of OnePlus along with other retail partners across the country.

The OnePlus 10T 5G, launched at an in-person event in New York City, features a 6.7-inch display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. Its display is HDR10+ certified and has native support for 10-bit colour for a richer and more realistic viewing experience. A

The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with faster CPU and GPU speeds which improvise efficiency. The smartphone comes with a 4,800 mAh battery and comes with 150W fast charging which claims to charge the entire device in just 19 minutes.

The 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition enables the device to deliver up to a day's power and could charge the device in just 19 minutes, going from 1-100 per cent.

The OnePlus 10T 5G comes with a triple camera system on its rear headlined by the 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), Nightscape 2.0, and improved HDR performance.

Furthermore, on the operating system, OnePlus' latest OxygenOS 13 will support the latest 10 Pro 5G handset, with the Open Beta available for download soon. The update will be rolled out to the newest OnePlus 10T 5G later this year.

