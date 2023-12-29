NPCI's Deadline: Save your UPI ID from deactivation by this date | Key points to remember

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

The National Payments Corporation (NPCI) has directed payment apps to disable UPI IDs inactive for over a year by December 31. This move aims to prevent unintended fund transfers in cases where users change mobile numbers without unlinking the previous numbers from the banking system.

Deadline for Action

Telecom firms, as per TRAI, can assign deactivated numbers to new users after 90 days. This could lead to inadvertent transfers if individuals don't update their linked mobile numbers. Third-party app Providers (TPAP) and Payment Service Providers (PSP) need to take necessary actions by the December 31 deadline.

Review Linked Phone Numbers

Users of UPI applications like Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm should ensure their UPI IDs remain active and unused for less than a year. They should review all linked phone numbers and confirm none have been inactive for over three months.

Deactivation Process

NPCI's circular instructs TPAPs and PSP banks to identify inactive UPI IDs and associated numbers. Such IDs will be deactivated for inward credit transactions, and corresponding phone numbers will be removed from the UPI mapper.

Customers with deactivated UPI IDs must re-register in their UPI apps to restore the link. However, they can continue payments and non-financial transactions using their UPI PIN.

This measure aims to enhance security and prevent issues related to outdated and inactive UPI IDs which ensures a more reliable and secure digital payment environment for users.

New SIM Card Guidelines

Furthermore, The central government is implementing the new SIM card regulations that will be implemented from January 1, 2024, and will bring significant changes to the SIM card acquisition process.

