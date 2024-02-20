Instagram tests new feature to let non-users watch Reels via App Clips: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Instagram

Instagram is experimenting with a new way to attract more users to its short video content platform Reels. The social media giant is reportedly testing a feature that will allow iOS users who do not have the Instagram app to watch Reels in the app's native interface, instead of on the web browser.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, the feature is based on Apple’s App Clips, which was introduced by the company with its iOS 14 in 2021. App Clips are mini versions of apps that can be accessed without downloading the full app. This feature is designed to allow users to perform specific tasks, such as renting a bike or making a payment, quickly and conveniently.

As per the report, Instagram has added an App Clip to its app version 319.0.2, which is currently available to beta testers through TestFlight. Users who don't have an Instagram account can trigger the App Clip by clicking on a link to a Reel that is shared via iMessage or other apps. App Clip allows users to watch the Reel in the Instagram app's native UI. In addition to this, it allows users to scroll through other popular videos and share them with others.

However, the App Clip prompts the user to download the full Instagram app after watching six Reels. It is worth noting that TikTok, Instagram's main rival in the short video space, also uses an App Clip to showcase its content to non-users.

App Clips can be launched by various methods, such as NFC tags, QR codes, or shared links. Once triggered, they open a small window at the bottom of the screen that shows the name of the app and an Open button. Once a user taps on the open button, it opens the App Clip in full screen and lets the user perform the task. App Clips can send notifications for up to eight hours after their opening.

App Clips are mini apps that need to be downloaded first. They are meant to serve as a demo or a preview of the app. It helps users who are unsure about the app to try it out before downloading and installing it. They are also meant to be lightweight and fast, with a maximum size of 10 MB.

