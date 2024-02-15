Thursday, February 15, 2024
     
Live tv
Nothing Phone 2a to launch on March 5: Here is what Carl Pei has to say

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: February 15, 2024 19:44 IST
Carl Pei
Image Source : YOUTUBE Carl Pei

Nothing, a London-based start-up has gained popularity because of its uniquely designed smartphones, like Phhone (1) and Phone (2). The company has officially announced that the much-anticipated smartphone- Phone 2a is scheduled to launch on March 5. In a recent Q&A session with Carl Pei, the CEO of the company, he shed some light on the upcoming handset and strategy behind the new smartphone.

India Tv - Nothing Phone 2a

Image Source : NOTHINGWhat is Phone 2(a)

Quality

In the Q&A session, Pei addressed the concern of maintaining quality while reducing the price tag. He focused on the company’s commitment to delivering the same quality as Phone (1) at a more affordable price point.

India Tv - Carl Pei

Image Source : YOUTUBECarl Pei

About the Phone 2a 

The upcoming smartphone will be built upon the success of its predecessor, Phone (1), which further offers an upgrade in features while maintaining affordability. Nothing aims to leverage beloved Phone (2) features while ensuring a clear advancement compared to Phone (1).

Confirmed launch event: All you need to know

Nothing has been confirmed for the event for the Phone 2a in Delhi, which will be an in-person launch. Community members will be invited to celebrate the event on March 5 at Yashobhoomi, Sector 25 Dwarka. Tickets are further available on PayTM Insider for Rs 999.

Key details of the launch event

  • Date: March 5
  • Time: 5:00 pm
  • Venue: Yashobhoomi, Sector 25 Dwarka, Bharthal, Delhi, 110061, India
  • Ticket Price: Rs 999

Anticipated features of Phone 2a

  • Display: 120Hz AMOLED (1084 x 2412 resolution)
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7200
  • RAM: Up to 8GB
  • Storage: Up to 128GB
  • Camera: Dual 50MP rear cameras
  • Front Camera: 32MP (Sony IMX615)
  • Operating System: Android 14 based Nothing OS 2.5

ALSO READ: Honor X9b Launched in India: Price, specifications and availability

