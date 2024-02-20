Nothing Phone 2a design, processor revealed ahead of March 5 launch in India

Follow us on Image Source : NOTHING Nothing

Nothing is all set to launch its third smartphone in India. The Nothing Phone 2a will arrive in the country on March 5. The company also revealed that its upcoming Phone (2a) will feature a custom Dimensity 7200 Pro processor co-engineered with MediaTek.

Nothing said that the Phone (2a) processor built on TSMC's latest second-generation 4nm process technology effortlessly powers through any task with unparalleled power efficiency and blazing speed.

"The 8-core chip, clocking speeds up to 2.8 GHz, paired with up to an expansive 20GB RAM thanks to the new RAM Booster technology, ensures swift and responsive multitasking all day long," said Nothing.

"This results in a performance that is 18 percent more powerful than Phone (1) and 16 percent more efficient in terms of battery consumption compared to Phone (1)," it added.

In addition to this, ahead of the launch, new design renders of the Nothing Phone 2a have been leaked online by SmartPrix in collaboration with tipster @OnLeaks. The renders show a unique camera module on the back of the phone, which consists of a pill-shaped dual camera setup and three LED strips that create Nothing's Glyph Interface, also known as Glyph Lights. The back panel of the phone is also semi-transparent, revealing some of the internal components and the company's branding.

Furthermore, the company has introduced Smart Clean technology, enabling Phone (2a) to regularly clean out-of-order file fragments - an optimisation that boosts read and write speeds.

The Nothing Phone 2a is expected to be a more affordable version of the Nothing Phone 2, which was launched last year. The phone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and a 32-megapixel front camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging support. The phone will also run on Android 14-based NothingOS 2.5.2, which is the latest version of the company's custom software.

Founded in 2020, Nothing has released three audio products, two smartphones to date, and, as of September last year, a sub-brand: CMF by Nothing.

Inputs from IANS