Nothing likely to launch Ear 3 earphones soon as company posts new teaser

Nothing is likely to launch its new earbuds soon. The company recently posted a video teaser on social media channels hinting at the arrival of a new product. The purported Nothing Ear 3 will succeed Nothing Ear 2, which was launched in India in 2022. The purported earbuds are likely to retain the transparent design of Nothing Ear 2.

On Wednesday, Nothing released a video teaser on X (formerly known as Twitter). The teaser showcases a frog jumping over a black beetle, which was the mascot for the Nothing Ear 2. This teaser hints at the arrival of the new generation of wireless earbuds, presumably the Ear 3, with the frog possibly being its new mascot.

The Nothing Ear 3 has been in the rumour since November of last year. Initially, it was speculated that they would launch in January 2024.

Nothing released the Ear 1 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds in July 2021 with a transparent design at a price tag of Rs. 5,999. The premium earbuds, which feature active noise cancellation (ANC), received a successor in March 2022, known as the Nothing Ear 2. The Nothing Ear 3 is expected to have significant improvements over the Ear 2 earbuds, which are currently priced at Rs. 9,999 in India.

The Nothing Ear 2 earphones are equipped with 11.6mm custom drivers and each earpiece houses three AI-backed microphones. They feature active noise cancellation technology that can reduce background noise by up to 40dB. The earphones support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and are compatible with LHDC 5.0, AAC, and SBC Bluetooth codecs.

The earpieces have a dust and water-resistant rating of IP54, while the case has an IP55 rating. Each earpiece has a 33mAh battery, and the charging case has a 485mAh battery.

