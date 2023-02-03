Nothing Ear (2) design surfaced online: Know-more

Follow us on Image Source : NOTHING INDIA Nothing Ear 1

The Nothing Ear 2 is anticipated to debut as a successor of the Nothing Ear (1) TWS, which made its debut in 2021. Ahead of the official launch, the design renders of the earbuds have been making news as they surfaced online, hinting about the design of the upcoming device design with a few key specifications. The earbuds are expected to debut later this year, as per Carl Pei, Co-founder of Nothing.

The leaked design renders of the Nothing Ear 2 show that the earbuds will feature a similar design to the Nothing Ear 1. However, there is a notable design change, as the noise-cancelling microphone has been relocated from the rear end of the buds to the top side. The case of the earbuds will have a transparent look. The earbuds will come with personalised ANC support, which will allow users to set the level of noise cancellation to their preference.

The earbuds will also come with a transparency mode that uses the earbuds’ microphones to let in ambient audio, allowing the user to listen to external sounds while using the earbuds. The earbuds will also have dual connectivity, which allows users to connect with two devices simultaneously and switch between them seamlessly. In addition, Nothing Ear 2 will have support for Advanced EQ with custom settings and the Find Earbuds feature.

