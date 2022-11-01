Tuesday, November 01, 2022
     
Nokia G60 5G with 50MP camera launches in India

Nokia has launched the Nokia G60 5G smartphone with a 50MP camera in India which has been priced at Rs Rs 29,999. The new handset will feature 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor.

Nokia
Image Source : NOKIA Nokia G60 5G

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, on Tuesday launched the Nokia G60 5G smartphone with a 50MP camera in India.

The phone is available in black and ice colour at Rs 29,999 for a 6/128GB memory variant. It is available on its official website and key retail outlets, according to an official report.

"Nokia G60 5G is built from a high percentage of recycled materials with the longest software support yet in the G-series," said Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, India and MENA, HMD Global.

The phone features a 6.58-inch FHD+, 120Hz display, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for super-smooth scrolling and sharing.

It also comes with a Snapdragon 695 processor with a 4500 mAh battery that can be charged with a 20W charger, the report added.

"We have designed a proposition that specifically helps consumers keep their phone for longer with our promises; 2-day battery, three years of monthly security updates and three versions of Android to ensure your device is up to date," Kochhar added.

Moreover, it is a dual SIM device with eSIM support that offers three OS upgrades, three years of monthly security updates and a free two-year warranty.

