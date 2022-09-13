Nokia 5710 XpressAudio phone launched at Rs 4,999: Availability and features

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Nokia 5710 XpressAudio phone

Nokia phones recently launched a new 4G feature phone named Nokia 5710 XpressAudio in the Indian market which is available at Rs 4,999. The main highlight of the phone is that it comes with in-built wireless earbuds. The new feature phone could be bought from the official website of the company and will be made available through online and offline stores by September 19.

In an official statement Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, HMD Global-India and MENA, said, "The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio is the latest addition to our Nokia Classics portfolio. The new phone delivers rs audio freedom through game-changing design."

He further added, "Nokia 5710 XpressAudio is designed for music lovers and the millions of people around the world who rely on feature phones for daily communication and are experiencing the rapid 4G takeover of 2G and 3G networks."

The new feature phone will be backed by a 1450mAh battery which could deliver hours of talk and playback, claims the company. And the handset could last for weeks on standby too.

The main highlight of this feature phone is the detachable wireless earbuds which claim to deliver convenience and when not in use, the earbuds could be housed beneath a sleek and robust slider on the back of the phone, said Nokia.

The handset will be compatible with your smartphones too if in case the user wishes to switch between devices.

The new Nokia 5710 X[ressAudio phone comes in two colour variants- one in the combination of Red-white and the other in Black-Red colour combinations.

Latest Technology News