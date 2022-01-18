Noise Combat- a Bluetooth Gaming Neckband launched at Rs. 1,499

Follow us on Image Source : PR NOISE COMBAT NECKBAND

Noise has launched its first Bluetooth gaming neckband named Noise Combat. The new neckband is available in Thunder Black colour from the company’s official website, along with Amazon, Flipkart and numerous offline outlets at a price tag of Rs. 1,499.



The new Combat neckband has backlit light on the button controllers with earbuds. The Combat neckband comes equipped with a dedicated gaming mode option with ultra-low latency (up to 45 milliseconds) for an uninterrupted gaming experience. Furthermore, the neckband has been carefully designed to omnidirectional sound quality to elevate the gaming experience, claims the company.



Amit Khatri, Co-founder of Noise, said “The gaming industry is emerging every day. We have also witnessed a surge in demand for smart gadgets that offer an uninterrupted and smooth experience. With its sturdy features, unique looks, and design, Noise Combat is a perfect companion for gamers. We, at Noise, have designed the neckband to provide a premium sound quality and an uncompromising experience to users. We are continuously working towards expanding our portfolio with diversified audio gadgets.”

Noise Combat is powered by the Environmental Noise Cancellation with a dual-mic system and is accompanied by a dual 10mm speaker driver for enhanced sound quality over the gameplay and calls. The battery of the neckband is capable to last up to 25 hours, Noise Combat enables the gamers to hold their grounds all day long.

It also comes equipped with Instacharge technology which gives 8 hours of playtime in just 8 minutes, claims Noise. The neckband supports a Type-C charging cable for a fast-charging experience, is compatible with Bluetooth v5.0 and is protected with IPX5 certification, making the neckband water and sweat resistant.

