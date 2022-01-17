Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G or OnePlus 9RT- Which one to choose?

Follow us on Image Source : PR Samsung and OnePlus

Samsung and OnePlus introduced their flagship smartphones in the Indian market earlier this month. The new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was launched at INR 49999 for its 12GB RAM and 265GB storage variant. On the other hand, the OnePlus 9RT was priced for INR 42,999 for the 8GB RAM & 128GB storage variant, whereas INR 46,999 for the 12GB RAM & 256GB storage variant.

Both the smartphones are the successor models of their existing - Galaxy S20 FE 5G, the OnePlus 9RT, which were launched last year in the Indian market. Though the companies have upgraded their specs, but still with there is a lot of similarities between both smartphones, and you might get confused at a point.

So, we tried to come up with a detailed comparison to make you figure out, which handset is the best value device for your purchase.

Display

Galaxy S21 FE: The handset comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD + Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 1080 x 2400 pixels

OnePlus RT: The handset features a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution

Camera

Galaxy S21 FE: The smartphone has three cameras on the rear frame- 50- megapixel (wide), 16-megapixel (ultra wide) and 2-megapixel (macro). In the front, the handset has a 16-megapixel camera with Auto-HDR feature.

OnePlus 9RT: On the other hand, 9RT features triple rear shooters – 12-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 12- megapixel. In the front, the smartphone has a 32-megapixel shooter with 4K@30/60fps,1080p@30/60fps and gyro-EIS support

Processor

Both the handset runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC

RAM and Storage

Galaxy S21 FE: 6GB and 256GB storage

OnePlus RT: 8GB and 128GB storage

Android Version

Galaxy S21 FE: Android 12 OS

OnePlus RT: Android 11 OS

Certainly, Samsung here is on the upper hand as it runs on the latest Android version.

Battery Life

Galaxy S21 FE: 4500mAh with 25W Super-Fast wired fast charging, 15W wireless fast charging, and reverse charging support

OnePlus RT: 4500 mAh, with proprietary fast charging

Though if we think of the trending culture of incorporating a bigger battery size, the capacity of the battery might seem smaller than the current market trend, but it can last for a day with a single charge.

Connectivity

Galaxy S21 FE: Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS & A-GPS, along with a USB Type-C port. The smartphone further comes with Wireless Dex support to connect the handset to a larger screen.

OnePlus RT: Connectivity options on the OnePlus 9RT include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth v5.20, GPS, USB Type-C, 3G, and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India).

In today's time, both handsets fit in the bracket when we talk about the specs, and today all we need in our mobile phone is good battery life, a great photographic camera with heavy usage and multi-task support. So, we leave it to you, on the choice which would fit your pocket and style. But both handset has a premium sleek look.

Stay tuned for our detailed review on - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and OnePlus 9RT to know the real-time experience of the device.