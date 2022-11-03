Netflix launches Basic with Ads subscription plan: Know the price, availability and more

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Netflix

Netflix has finally launched its Basic variant with an Ads subscription. The video streaming platform has come up with lower-priced plans which will have ad support and it will be able to play HD video quality with 720p. The new subscription plan will be priced at 6.99 USD which is around Rs 578/month. The company has made no specific mention of launching the new plan in India, but we expect it arrives either by year-end.

The platform has also confirmed that the users’ current running plans will not be affected by the new Basic plan with the existing Basic pack. This is a must to mention that the older Basic plan is ad-free and people can enjoy all the content just like they have been doing. The company also comes with standard and premium subscriptions with higher price tags as well.

So, what is the difference between both the Basic plans- older or newer?

Netflix has stated that both the plans come with similar features, but in the new Ad supportive plan, users will see around 4 to 5 minutes of ads per hour. The platform has also mentioned that people will get up to 30 seconds of ad breaks before starting any show or movie.

The new plan will not allow the user to download titles and a limited number of movies/TV shows will not be available initially because of licensing restrictions, as per Netflix.

Which countries will receive the new update?

Netflix has confirmed that the new update will initially be available for specific countries like:

France UK Germany Australia Brazil Canada Italy Japan USA Korea Mexico Spain

When to expect Netflix Basic with Ads subscription to come to India?

As mentioned above, Netflix is launching the update in only 12 countries in the first phase. But in the official blog, the company has stated that the plan will be expanded to more countries soon. So, we expect that the video streaming platform will be launching the new Basic with Ads subscription plan in a couple of months.

What will be the cost of the new Basic plan with Ads in India?

We do not have anything to comment on the same, as the company has mentioned nothing about the Indian market so far. But, we expect Netflix to bring the new Basic plan with Ads at an even lower cost, compared to the existing plan.

At present, the present Mobile subscription plan is the cheapest (Rs 149/month).

