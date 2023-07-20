Netflix ends password sharing model in India | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : AP Streaming giant Netflix logo

Streaming goliath Netflix has reported that sharing passwords will never again be permitted in India. The company said that each account should only be used by one family. Beginning today, Netflix will send this email to individuals who are sharing Netflix outside their family in India.

"Everybody residing in that family can use Netflix any place they are—at home, in a hurry, on vacation - and exploit new elements like Exchange Profile, Oversee Access, and Gadgets," the streaming giant said in a statement as quoted by Mirror Now.

The company said that it has started sending emails to customers in India who are using Netflix outside of their homes.

"We perceive that our individuals have numerous entertainment choices. It is the reason we keep on putting vigorously in a wide variety of new movies and Network programs—so whatever your taste, temperament, or language, and whoever you are watching with, there is continuously something fulfilling to watch on Netflix," it said.

Earlier in May this year, Netflix imposed these limitations on password-sharing in excess of 100 nations, including notable business sectors like the US, England, France, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Mexico, and Brazil.

Additionally, for an additional monthly fee, it offered its paying customers the option of including an additional member from outside their household. This fee is set at $8 (660 rupees) in the United States. To guarantee a consistent encounter, individuals are granted the capacity to move an individual's profile, empowering them to keep up with their viewing history and personalized recommendations.

These actions come as Netflix keeps on trying different things with various procedures and strategies to battle the far-and-wide act of account sharing, which is assessed around the world including more than 100 million families.

