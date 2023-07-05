K-Drama King The Land takes no.1 spot on various Netflix country charts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM 'King the Land' stars Jun-ho and Yoona in the lead roles.

K-drama King The Land starring Lee Junho and YoonA has achieved remarkable success by ranking second on Netflix’s no.1 list for non-English viewers. The show produced by JTBC which nears its halfway mark, the show has finally hit its stride. Between June 26 and July 2, 2023, it had a total of 4 million legal, individual views on Netflix alone.

It marked a total of 24,500,000 viewed hours as well. This made it the top Non-English Show on Netflix Global Top 10. Not only this, but it also hit #1 in 7 countries including Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Vietnam. It remained in the top 10 list in 24 other countries. As for non-Netflix views, the show hit a domestic rating of 12% for episode 6.

For the unversed, the drama centers on Cheon Sa-rang who is compelled to smile warmly all the time, and Go Won, who despises happiness and smiling. The story revolved around these two characters and their journey while working together in the same hotel.

This comes after Lee Junho & YoonA dating rumors spread out like wildfire after the chemistry they share in the current series is so surreal. Both the actors’ agencies SM Entertainment & JYP Entertainment denied the dating rumours. Lee Junho and YoonA first appeared together in a romantic dance as MCs for a music show. The couple’s performance to Senorita left everyone dazzled and now their chemistry in the current series King The Land has been gaining a lot of eyeballs.

Earlier during a press conference, YoonA had stated she was happy to be working with Junho. "It's our first time working on an acting project together. I'm so happy that I'm working with Junho, whom I've known professionally since we were young. There were moments when we could comfortably look back on those days and talk about our experiences."

Lee Junho is a member of 2 PM, while YoonA is a member of Girls Generation. Both the groups debuted around the same time, and the duo has known each other and has been friends for a long time.

