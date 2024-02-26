MWC 2024: Xiaomi Watch 2, Watch S3, Smart Band 8 Pro make global debut: Check price, specifications

Follow us on Image Source : XIAOMI Xiaomi Watch S3

Xiaomi unveiled its new wearable products at Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona on February 25. The newly introduced Xiaomi Watch 2, Xiaomi Watch S3 and Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro will be available in selected markets including Europe. However, the company is yet to confirm India availability of these products. These smartwatches come with interchangeable straps allowing users to customise them as per their preference. Here are all the details that you need to know.

Xiaomi Watch 2, Watch S3, Smart Band 8 Pro price and availability

Xiaomi Watch 2, Watch S3, Smart Band 8 Pro bodies come in black and silver colours. Xiaomi Watch 2 and Smart Band8 Pro with interchangeable straps start at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,850) and EUR 69 (roughly Rs. 6,200), respectively. On the other hand, Xiaomi Watch S3 with interchangeable straps and bezels starts at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 13,400). The smartwatches are now available in selected European markets and will be available in a few more selected regions soon.

Xiaomi Watch 2 specifications

The Xiaomi Watch 2 sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 466 x 466 pixels resolution and 600nits of peak brightness. The smartwatch is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 SoC coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. It runs Google's Wear OS and packs a 495mAh battery, which offers up to 65 hours of battery life, as per the company’s claim.

The smartwatch also comes with a camera remote function, which allows Xiaomi smartphone users to preview the viewfinder directly on the watch display and adjust the frame and settings before clicking a photo or recording a video. It also supports L1+L5 GNSS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

Xiaomi Watch S3 specifications

The Xiaomi Watch S3 features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 466 X 466 pixels resolution. It runs Xiaomi’s new HyperOS and supports Bluetooth calling and a host of health and fitness trackers including heart rate monitor, blood oxygen level, sleep patterns, menstrual cycles, and more. It packs a 486mAh battery, which offers up to 15 days of battery life, as per the company claim.

The Xiaomi Watch S3 also allows users to change its bezels, which are available in four colours: Ocean Blue, Chrome Yellow, Dual Tone Ceramic (Black and Green), and Rainbow.

Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro specifications

The Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro features a 1.74-inch AMOLED display with 336 x 480 pixels resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The newly launched smartwatch comes with a 5ATM rating and supports GNSS and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

ASLO READ: Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Ultra makes their global debut at MWC 2024: Check price, specifications, availability