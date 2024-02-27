MWC 2024: Nubia Pad 3D II launched dual front and rear cameras

Follow us on Image Source : NUBIA Nubia Pad 3D

On the second day of the Mobile World Congress, the world's biggest tech and telecom event unleashed the Nubia Pad 3D II which is a second-generation tablet. The new tablet comes with 3D viewing capabilities, without the need to wear special glasses.

The new tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and comes with a 12.1-inch LCD. The tablet further supports 5G connectivity and it is equipped with an AI processing engine. As per ZTE, the tablet will come with an inbuilt Neovision 3D Anytime technology which owns the capability to generate 3D content from 2D images in real-time (as per the report).

There has been no information related to the pricing of the Nubia Pad 3D II. However, the company is expected to announce the availability of the device soon for the global markets. Also, the availability of Nubia Pad 3D II for the Indian market is still unclear. But as per the predecessor, the Nubia Pad 3D, we think the latest version of the tablet will not come to the country.

Nubia Pad 3D II: Features

Pad 3D II comes with a 12.1-inch 2.5K display with 2,560x1,600 pixel resolution along with a 144Hz refresh rate. As per ZTE, the tablet will offer up to 80 per cent higher 3D resolution when compared to the first-generation model The tablet will come with 100 per cent improved 3D brightness The tablet is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset The RAM has been unspecified but certainly, it is expected to be around 12GB (based on the assumption It comes with 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage, On camera front. Pad 3D II comes with a 13-megapixel dual “Super Biomimetic Eye” rear shooter, which claims to offer a wider 3D shooting range than its predecessor. The tablet comes with two 8-megapixel cameras in the front as well- and has the support of AI- for eye tracking, the company stated. It comes with quad speakers with DTX: Ultra audio It is backed by a 10,000mAh battery with 66W wired charging support. On the connectivity front, the device supports 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Miracast.

The tablet will feature Neovision 3D Anytime technology, which comes with advanced AI neural network deep learning algorithms. This technology will let the device convert 2D images into 3-D content seamlessly, in real time.

This further means that content in 2D — videos, pictures, games or streaming media could turn into 3D with a single click. The 3D visuals will be capable of working in both portrait and landscape orientations, the company stated

