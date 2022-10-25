Motorola launches Moto Razr 2022 with Snapdragon 9 Plus Gen 1 chip: Price, availability, Specs

Follow us on Image Source : MOTOROLA Motorola

Motorola, a US-based consumer tech brand has finally announced the international release of its Moto Razr 2022- the next-generation flagship foldable smartphone from the company. The foldable smartphone will be powered by Qualcomms' latest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. The handset is set to release in the selected European markets, but only three months post the China launch.

According to GSMArena, the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option of the foldable phone, which is still only available in Satin Black, will retail for 1,200 euros. Although Motorola has not yet made the availability date public those keen can anticipate hearing about it soon enough.

The Razr 2022 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The chin from the earlier Razr versions has been eliminated, and the hinge mechanism has been reworked.

Additionally, the phone comes with a 2.7-inch OLED cover screen that users can use to access most of the functionality without having to unfold the main screen, the report added.

The phone features a 50MP main camera with OIS and a 13MP ultrawide module. However, the 8/128GB and 12/512GB variants don't seem to be included in the initial global release, according to a report. Other features include a 3,500mAh battery with 30W charging, eSIM + physical SIM slot, IP52 splash rating, and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Latest Technology News