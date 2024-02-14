Wednesday, February 14, 2024
     
Moto Razr 40: Nearly 50% off on Amazon! Know-more

On the last day of the Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale, Motorola’s Moto Razr 40 drops the price by up to Rs 55 thousand on the purchase. Apart from this, separate bank and exchange offers could also be redeemed today, on the purchase of the foldable smartphone. Also, if you are low on funds, can still buy the device at an affordable EMI.

A huge discount of Rs 55 thousand witnessed

Motorola Razr 40 could be bought at Rs 44,999 in the ongoing Amazon sale. The price for the flip smartphone has been listed at Rs 99,999 on Amazon. Accordingly, a discount of Rs 55 thousand is being given to the device on the platform.

Not only this, but customers could further give a bank discount of Rs 1,500 for making purchases. 

If you are looking to buy your flip smartphone then you will have to pay Rs 2,182 per month.

Motorola Razr 40: Specifications

Razr 40 is available in three colour variants- Sage Green, Summer Lilac and Vanilla Cream. It features a 6.9-inch main foldable display and a 1.5-inch OLED secondary display. This Motorola handset looks very similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. The main display of this phone is made up of a pOLED panel and supports FHD+ resolution as well as a 120Hz refresh rate.

The body of the Motorola Razr 40 has been protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass and has a combination of vegan leather with an aluminium frame. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, the device comes with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB internal storage. It supports a USB Type C charging feature with a 4,200 mAh battery.

On the camera front, the device comes with a flashlight with a dual camera setup on the rear panel- with a 64MP main camera, and a 16MP secondary display which supports OIS i.e. Optical Image Stabilization feature. On the front, the device further comes with a 32MP selfie shooter.

ALSO READ: 'Digital India' Summit to announce 20 strategic partnerships for future skills

