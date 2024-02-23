Mobile World Congress 2024 set to start from February 26: Here's what you can expect

Follow us on Image Source : MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS Mobile World Congress

Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC) is set to start from February 26 this year. The connectivity event is being hosted by GSMA and will be organised at Barcelona, Spain. The event will go on until February 29. The event is hosted every year and brings people from companies that deal in mobile and wireless technologies. It gives them a chance to connect as well as collaborate. Various companies from around the world showcase their latest products and innovation at the event. From discussions on various topics to transformative innovations, here’s what you can expect from this year’s mobile tech event.

Tech companies including OnePlus, Honor, Xiaomi and others are expected to unveil their latest gadgets and smartphones at the event. OnePlus is expected to announce the global debut of its OnePlus Watch 2. The smartwatch is likely to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset and is expected to feature a 1.43-inch AMOLED display.

In addition to this, Xiaomi is likely to unveil its Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro, and Xiaomi 14 Ultra smartphones at the event. The company is alo expected to showcase a "Human — Car — Home" at the event.

Furthermore, Honor is expected to introduce its Magic 6 along with the Magic V2 smartphone at the event and Tecno, which made its debut at MCW 2023, is likely to unveil some AI and AR devices.

The theme of this year’s MWC is "Future First" and most of the discussion will revolve around the same. The event is also divided into six sub themes, which includes Humanising AI, 5G and Beyond, Connecting Everything, Manufacturing DX, Game Changers, and Our Digital DNA.

The event will be marked by the presence of several keynote speakers who will share their insights with the world. Among the attendees, Microsoft’s Vice President and Chairman Brad Smith, and Xtend’s Co-Founder and CEO Aviv Shapira, will be showcasing the role of 5G in robotics.

On the futuristic tech front, Alef Aeronautics CEO Jim Dukhovny will talk about designing flying cars while Oxford Quantum Circuit’s CEO Ilana Wisby will be delving into Quantum-as-a-Service.

In addition to this, attendees will also get to listen to Dell Technologies Founder, Chairman, and CEO Michael Dell discussing Dell's partnership value for telcos and Ethiopia Telecom’s CEO Frehiwot Tamiru talking about technology visions for African telcos.

