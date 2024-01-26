Microsoft trims jobs: 1,900 affected after Activision Blizzard acquisition | Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Microsoft is letting go of at least 1,900 employees from its recently acquired gaming company, Activision Blizzard, and the Xbox division. This move will impact about 8% of the Microsoft gaming division, which currently has around 22,000 employees.

CEO's Announcement

In an internal memo on Thursday, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer shared the tough decision to cut approximately 1,900 roles from the gaming workforce. He acknowledged the significant contributions of those affected, emphasising their roles in the success of Activision Blizzard, ZeniMax, and Xbox teams.

Departure of Activision Blizzard President

As part of the changes, Activision Blizzard President Mike Ybarra has decided to leave the company. Ybarra thanked the impacted individuals for their meaningful contributions and mentioned that it was a challenging day. He reassured them that the decision did not diminish their outstanding work.

Ybarra's Personal Transition

With over 20 years at Microsoft and the completion of the Activision Blizzard acquisition, Ybarra shared that it's time for him to become Blizzard's biggest fan from the outside. He emphasised his support for the impacted individuals.

Background of Microsoft's Acquisition

Microsoft concluded its $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard in October of the previous year, following a prolonged regulatory battle in the UK and the US. The company also reorganised its Xbox gaming and marketing leadership during the same month.

Impactful Changes

The layoffs and restructuring mark significant changes within the gaming division after the acquisition, with Microsoft aiming to streamline and adapt its workforce. The company recognises the difficulty of the situation and appreciates the efforts of those affected during this challenging time.

Inputs from IANS

ALSO READ | Flipkart set to lay off 1,000 employees: Here's what we know so far

ALSO READ | Microsoft Translator adds Chhattisgarhi and Manipuri languages: All you need to know