Microsoft introduces AI-enhanced Outlook for Windows, offering error-free email composition

Microsoft has announced its decision to retire the Windows Mail and Calendar apps in 2024, prompting consumers and enterprise clients to start testing the new Outlook app. As of 2024, new Windows 11 devices will come equipped with the new Outlook for Windows as the default mailbox application, available free of charge for all users. However, the Mail and Calendar apps will remain available for download from the Microsoft Store until the end of 2024, providing users with ample time for the transition.

Initially designed for Windows 10, Windows Mail and Calendar have served as built-in Windows applications, offering a user-friendly interface for managing emails and scheduling events, tasks, and appointments. In preparation for the shift, users can test the new Outlook app by toggling the installation option within Windows Mail. This will enable the automatic importation of settings from the Mail app.

Microsoft's new Outlook for Windows introduces advanced AI features, empowering users to craft more impactful, clear, and error-free emails. The integration of AI aims to enhance the overall email experience for users, making communication more effective and efficient. Furthermore, the new Outlook app will be provided to users at no cost, eliminating the need for a subscription.

Beyond email enhancements, the new Outlook app will offer a valuable reminder feature for users to follow up on critical conversations, ensuring that important discussions are not overlooked or forgotten.

In addition to the Outlook app, Microsoft has unveiled the pricing for its AI-infused Copilot for Microsoft 365, a service designed to boost productivity and collaboration for business accounts. The cost for Microsoft 365 Copilot will be $30 per user per month and will be available for Microsoft 365 E3, E5, Business Standard, and Business Premium customers.

Microsoft emphasizes that its Microsoft 365 Copilot is built on a foundation of enterprise-grade security, privacy, identity, compliance, and responsible AI, demonstrating the company's commitment to providing a secure and reliable platform for business users.

With these developments, Microsoft aims to streamline its offerings and enhance user experiences, reinforcing its position as a leading provider of integrated and user-centric software solutions.

