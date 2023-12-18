MediaTek, Nvidia collaborates to bring AI-led next-gen vehicles

Follow us on Image Source : FILE MediaTek, Nvidia collaborate to bring AI-led next-gen vehicles

MediaTek, a Chip-making giant said that it has partnered with Nvidia- chip makers to provide a global one-stop shop for the automotive industry. In collaboration, the companies will design the next-gen of intelligence, with always-connected vehicles featuring the most advanced computing capabilities, connectivity and artificial intelligence.

In the 13th chapter of its Technology Diaries, the company highlighted its commitment to driving the adoption of future-ready technologies and advancements across Generative AI, Connectivity, 5G, Automotive, Cloud Computing, Satellite connectivity and advanced 5G solutions across 5G FWA.

The company has reiterated the latest announcements which include MediaTek Dimensity 8300 and 9300 chipsets, combining the generative AI capabilities.

At an event, Anku Jain, Managing Director at MediaTek India said, "As we look forward to the next five years, we are excited to dive deeper into next-gen technology advancements to drive leadership in the Generative AI era. Our latest innovations indicate our commitment to powering incredible experiences across our diverse technology portfolio.”

As per the company, MediaTek Dimensity Auto is a range of new automotive solutions with a comprehensive portfolio including Dimensity Auto Connect, Dimensity Auto Cockpit, Dimensity Auto Components and Dimensity Auto Drive, for empowering smart vehicle technology innovation.

The event has witnessed an insightful interaction on MediaTek leveraging Meta’s Llama 2, smartphones, networking & connectivity, smart devices, and 5G Satellite NTN.

Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint Research said, "For any electronics device, we believe that personalised experiences are going be the real differentiator for consumers going forward. That means deeper integration of advanced technologies leveraging artificial intelligence leading to a seamless, reliable, and personalised experience with a relentless focus on ultra-fast connectivity.”

The event further witnessed insightful discussions on the transformative role of technology in everyday life.

Inputs from IANS

