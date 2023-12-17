Nothing Phone 3 - Price and release date leaked | All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : NOTHING Nothing Phone 3 - Price and release date leaked

It was back in 2020, when Carl Pei unveiled his new venture by the name of Nothing, and introduced the first smartphone from the company with Glyph interface. Without any delay, the company gained the limelight because of its strong processor, and great design. It's been three years since the launch and now the company is one of the fast-paced smartphone and wearables brands.

This year, Nothing Phone 2 was introduced by the company which was launched with advanced and enhanced features, and now it has been stated that the company is all set to bring the new Nothing Phone 3 in the coming year.

About Nothing Phone 3 - All we know so far

The upcoming Phone 3 is rumoured to launch in the first half of 2024. Although the specific details have remained under wraps, here we bring to you a number of leaks based on the speculations and rumours.

Expected launch timeline

Although the exact launch timeline has not yet been unleashed by the company, the Phone 3 is expected to launch around July- as the Nothing Phone 1 and Phone 2 were unleashed by the company at the same time. So, As per the Android Police, The strong possibility of the Phone 3 launch is expected to be around July.

Expected price for Phone 3

Talking about the price of the smartphone, the Nothing Phone 3 is still unclear as the predecessors varied the cost with the upgrade. Witnessing the features and advancements of the Phone 3, we can expect a similar price range or potentially another USD 100 increment on the device.

So, as per the basic track of background, it is expected that the Phone 3 will be priced something under Rs 45,000, but this is just a mere guess, and we do not claim anything unit the company reveals anything.

Expected specification for Phone 3

Witnessing the previous two devices, the Phone 3 will be designed with the signature transparent back panel with Glyph lights inclusion- majorly focusing on LED strips for notifications, making the device more aesthetic, Android Police reported.

The device may run on the latest Android version and will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. The upcoming device might feature the current three years of updates and four years of bi-monthly security patch updates on the device.

On the camera front, the Nothing Phone 3 is expected to come with significant attention in the smartphone- with a more improved night photography experience.

