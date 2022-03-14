Looking for a Job? Here are 5 Hiring Apps you must have

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: FREEPIK Job Hunt

The recession is something that has been in the market for almost 2 years. The employment rate is low, salary slabs have gone down in many industries and finding a relevant job is getting tougher. Every year number of youth graduates/post-graduates hunt for jobs but many fail to find one.

Though the organic way of finding jobs is a good idea, we live in a smart world with is digitally driven. Even the job which we desire could be found through various platforms.



But there is another task, when it comes to registering self to the right job portal, as the market is cluttered with a number of job portals, making it tough to choose which one will be relevant and which might not be of any use.



So, to ease the job, we bring to you a list of hiring apps that can act as a saviour in finding a suitable job efficiently.

Hirect

Hirect is a chat-based, direct hiring platform designed for high-growth startups and SMEs to meet their hiring needs without consultants and with 100% data privacy. It has a presence in India & USA. The platform allows candidates to connect directly with founders, CXOs, and HR leaders.

Hirect runs on an AI-powered algorithm that matches the job preference with job descriptions and allows the users to chat directly with the decision-makers without any consultant. Users can schedule interviews instantly as the app supports voice and video calling features. But the unique feature of the app is that only relevant job seekers can connect directly with startup CXOs.

Recently the app has reached 2 million+ verified Startup job seekers and more than 60,000 Startups already hiring on the App.

Indeed

Indeed, is a job portal that aggregates jobs from other job sites and newspapers. It offers an easy-to-use search engine with filters for location, type of job, and company. You can also save your searches and receive email alerts when new jobs match the posted job criteria.

Naukri

You can dive into the pool of Naukri for getting multiple job opportunities. Through this app, you can search for a suitable job. You can even get connected with numerous recruiters. Candidates can explore the latest job options for staying ahead in the job search. This job portal is used by thousands of job seekers for checking out the latest job vacancies while sitting at your home.

Shine

This job portal offers lakhs of jobs to the candidates, and it is the best site for job seekers. This application helps you browse through some great IT jobs, full-time or part-time jobs, accounting, and finance jobs, graduated jobs, work from home jobs, and many more in different well-reputed and established companies.

Monster

This job portal has an expanded network of recruiters and jobseekers. A monster job is a companion in the journey of finding an ideal job for you, based on your preference. Like other job-search apps, this one, too, won’t let you struggle alone. It is a perfect social application to search for jobs of your forte, apply for them, and work in the best company.