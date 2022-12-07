Wednesday, December 07, 2022
     
Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) Launched- Price, specs and more

The new Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) has been priced at JPY 23,800 (around $173) which is around INR 14,274 specifically for the Wi-Fi-only model. For the LTE version, the tablet will be priced at JPY 26,800 (~$195), which is around INR 16,074.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: December 07, 2022 18:21 IST
Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen)
Image Source : INDIA TV Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen)

Lenovo has recently added yet another tablet named Tab M8 (4th Gen) which has been officially launched in Japan. The successor variant of Tab M8 (3rd Gen), debuted last year in June (2021). The device will be available in two variants- Wi-Fi only and LTE version. 

Features of the new Tab 8 (4th Gen)

The Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) comes with an 8-inch IPS LCD display which HD resolution (1280 x 800 pixels). The display supports multiple eye care modes for saving the eye from strain and has a blue light mode as well. 

Powered by MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, the device comes with 3 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 32GB internal storage which can be expanded further by using a microSD card. Running on almost the stock version of the Android 12 operating system, Lenovo has further confirmed that Tab 8 will keep getting security updates for up to 3 years.

On the camera front, the tablet will come with a 2-megapixel front shooter for video calls and conferences, and a 5-megapixel rear camera too. 

On the connectivity front, the tablet supports a single SIM and further has 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB-C port, GPS and a 3.5mm audio jack. 

Price and Availability

The new Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) has been priced at JPY 23,800 (around $173) which is around INR 14,274 specifically for the Wi-Fi-only model. For the LTE version, the tablet will be priced at JPY 26,800 (~$195), which is around INR 16,074. Though the device is available in Japan and other markets in Arctic Gray and Abyss Blue colour options.

 

