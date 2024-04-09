Lava Prowatch smartwatch to launch in India on April 23: All we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : LAVA Lava Prowatch

Lava is gearing up to launch its smartwatch in India. The upcoming Lava Prowatch will launch in India in April, as per the company. Lava has started teasing some of the features of the smartwatch ahead of its launch in the country. The upcoming smartwatch will support fitness tracking features and is also likely to come with support for interchangeable watch straps. As per the company claim, the smartwatch will sport a durable scratch-resistance display with a fast user interface. Here are all the details you need to know about the upcoming smartwatch.

Lava Prowatch India launch

The Lava Prowatch will launch in India on April 23 at 11 am. However, the remaining details are yet to be unveiled by the company.

Lava Prowatch specifications

As per the teaser shared by the company, the smartwatch will feature a tough display that can be scratch-resistant and can withstand some external force. The teaser also hints that the smartwatch comes with a metal chassis a button and a crown.

The teaser also hints that the smartwatch will come with fitness tracking features like activity and heart rate monitoring and will give more accurate tracking than other products, as per the company. The smartwatch will also support interchangeable straps. However, it is unclear whether the smartwatch will run on Google Wear OS or not.

The upcoming smartwatch will be the second fitness tracker from the company. Earlier, the company launched Lava BeFIT in January 2021 with support for SpO2 monitoring, fitness, sleep tracking, notification mirroring, and water resistance. The company is expected to announce more details about the smartwatch in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Lava has recently launched a new phone in the country called the Lava O2. This device is a successor to last year's Lava O1. The Lava O2 boasts an impressive set of features including dual-rear cameras, a Unisoc chipset, a large 5,000mAh battery with fast charging, and more. If you're interested in learning more about this new smartphone, keep reading for all the details you need to know.

