LAVA Blaze Curve 5G launched with 64MP camera, under 20K price range: Details

Lava, a Domestic smartphone brand launched a new smartphone dubbed 'Blaze Curve 5G' with a 64MP camera and a 6.67-inch 120Hz 3D Curved AMOLED display. The smartphone is available at a starting price of Rs 17,999. The handset will be available from March 11 via Amazon India, Lava E-store and across the Lava Retail Network.

Sunil Raina, Managing Director, of Lava International, said, "Developed to meet the aspirations of Indian consumers in the sub-20K price range, our aim with the Blaze series is to provide a world-class experience to our customers."

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor and it is equipped with 8GB RAM and comes with two storage variants- 128GB and 256GB.

According to the company, it comes with a Premium AG Glass Back design and boasts a 64MP primary rear camera (Sony sensor) with EIS support along with 8MP Ultrawide and 2MP Macro with LED Flash.

The device has a 32MP front camera, ensuring crisp and detailed selfies. It offers a 5000mAh battery and supports fast charging with a 33W charger. The Blaze Curve 5G runs on bloatware-free, ad-free and clean Android 13. The company said it will provide regular software updates, including assured upgrades to Android 14 and 15, along with quarterly security enhancement for three years.

The smartphone is available in two colour variants- Iron Glass and Viridian Glass.

